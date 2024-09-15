Mitch C. Hill Sells 3,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,105,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.46 and a beta of 1.00. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $69.40.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.25). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

