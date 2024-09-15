Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 287.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Municipal ETF comprises 3.8% of Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,906,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 33,828 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

