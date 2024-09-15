Mills Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mills Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $516.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $519.40. The company has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.37 and a 200-day moving average of $489.54.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

