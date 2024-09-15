Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $164.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $156.50.

Get Middleby alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Middleby

Middleby Stock Up 3.7 %

MIDD stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.14 and a 200 day moving average of $137.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $161.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Middleby’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 11.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Middleby by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Middleby by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 15.4% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $779,835,000 after acquiring an additional 846,884 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.