Michael Guthrie Sells 3,443 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,881,508.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Guthrie sold 21,789 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $879,186.15.
- On Wednesday, August 14th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $1,164,600.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.
Roblox Stock Performance
NYSE RBLX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,082,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,022 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after buying an additional 535,414 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Roblox by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,409,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,713 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 26.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
