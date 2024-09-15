M&G’s (MNG) Sector perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 220 ($2.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 223.33 ($2.92).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 206.90 ($2.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,955.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.47. M&G has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 241.10 ($3.15). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 209.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28,571.43%.

In other M&G news, insider Edward Braham purchased 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($65,625.74). Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

