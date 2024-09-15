MetisDAO Price Hits $31.92 on Top Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $190.10 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $31.92 or 0.00053191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

