MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 6.9% Higher This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $30.99 or 0.00051976 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $184.60 million and $4.63 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009327 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,620.35 or 0.99983993 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013537 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,956,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,956,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 32.33500843 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 268 active market(s) with $4,006,528.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.