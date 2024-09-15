Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Sells $70,163.01 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 1,843 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $70,163.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,675.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Mercury Systems Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.69. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36.
Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 625.7% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercury Systems
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.