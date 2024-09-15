McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Trading Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $275.00 to $301.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $295.36 and last traded at $294.35. 416,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 3,468,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.35.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.37.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total value of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,286,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,612,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,180,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,995 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in McDonald’s by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $213.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

