Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the August 15th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Mazda Motor stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.71. 297,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,217. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter. Mazda Motor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mazda Motor will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

