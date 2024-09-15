MayTech Global Investments LLC Sells 419 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MayTech Global Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $18,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,064.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,932.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,767.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,707.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 200.87% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

