MayTech Global Investments LLC Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. ASML makes up 4.3% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Barclays raised ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $816.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $898.19 and its 200-day moving average is $945.46. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 EPS. ASML’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.50%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

