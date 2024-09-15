Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,540 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,215,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $181,559,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,334,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.77.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

