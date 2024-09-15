Martin Francis Bernstein Sells 7,792 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Martin Francis Bernstein sold 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $106,438.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,370.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Martin Francis Bernstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Martin Francis Bernstein sold 6,036 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $85,349.04.

On Monday, September 9th, Martin Francis Bernstein sold 2,319 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $32,929.80.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $15.45.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares in the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

