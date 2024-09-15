MARBLEX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $52.42 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, MARBLEX has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $52.42 million and $779,713.11 worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,002,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,738,471 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,002,898 with 139,738,471.04673845 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.3760479 USD and is down -0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $832,489.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

