Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in August

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,700 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 857,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 83.2 days.
Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.2 %
MLFNF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.74.
About Maple Leaf Foods
