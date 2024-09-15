Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.64

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.57. Mammoth Energy Services shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 128,017 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $51.53 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

