Maker (MKR) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Maker has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $28.76 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $1,574.22 or 0.02621115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 933,298 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

