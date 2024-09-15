Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 4,550 Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $92,365.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 5,033 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $101,414.95.

On Thursday, September 5th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 13,500 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $258,795.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 2,900 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $55,245.00.

On Thursday, August 29th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,600 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $68,904.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,857 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $73,051.58.

On Monday, August 12th, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WHLR opened at $5.43 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $547.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,435,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust accounts for about 0.2% of Bandera Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bandera Partners LLC owned approximately 75.40% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WHLR

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.