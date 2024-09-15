Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.01

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Macmahon’s previous final dividend of $0.005.
Macmahon Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.
Macmahon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Macmahon
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- What is a Special Dividend?
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.