Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 1,242 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $871.54 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 87.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $811.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.54.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $883.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $734,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.