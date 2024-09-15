Lyell Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,426,000 after acquiring an additional 107,327 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 764,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 527,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 516,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 23,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.83.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

