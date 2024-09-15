Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $8.98 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.73. The company has a market cap of $257.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

