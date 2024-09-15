Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $15.29 Million Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 1.5% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 757.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $325,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $236.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.62. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $136.10 and a twelve month high of $283.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

