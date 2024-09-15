Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 17,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,231,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $485,301,000.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSEARCA MDY opened at $555.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $574.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $549.41 and its 200 day moving average is $542.05.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
