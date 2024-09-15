Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $6,916,000. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $8,896,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $9,878,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $923.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $897.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 646,878 shares of company stock worth $591,465,138 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.