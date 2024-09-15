Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,450 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 80,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 61,854 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 501,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 37,383 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 243,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 17,225 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDT opened at $25.52 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

