Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 670 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.13.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $204.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

