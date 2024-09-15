Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 145 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 25,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB opened at $147.81 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.28.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

