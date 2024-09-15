Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 538.1% in August

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, an increase of 538.1% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Lucero Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.43. Lucero Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.61.
About Lucero Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lucero Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.