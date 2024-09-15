LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Short Interest Update

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

LQR House Stock Down 6.0 %

LQR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 121,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,170. LQR House has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56 million. LQR House had a negative return on equity of 152.13% and a negative net margin of 907.47%. Analysts predict that LQR House will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through its CWS Platform. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands.

