LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LPLA. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $275.27.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $205.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 74.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

