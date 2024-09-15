Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $255.41 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.78. The stock has a market cap of $144.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

