Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.00 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.010-1.260 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.25 on Friday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $408.21 million, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. Lovesac had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $132.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Lovesac from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Lovesac from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insider Activity at Lovesac

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 18,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $442,990.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

Featured Articles

