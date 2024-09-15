Lou Ferraro Sells 5,768 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 20,368 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 531,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNCR

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.