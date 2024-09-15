Lou Ferraro Sells 5,768 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) CFO Lou Ferraro sold 5,768 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $78,444.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Synchronoss Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ SNCR opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.
Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.
