Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,210.1% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $569.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $534.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.90. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $578.73. The company has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

