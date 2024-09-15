LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 7.7% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 9,448 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 26,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 277.31%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LiveWire Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LVWR Free Report ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LiveWire Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

