Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Hits $2.90 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 15th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $24.04 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,588,856 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,580,449.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00360916 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $18.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

