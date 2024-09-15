Lisk Price Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market capitalization of $110.86 million and $2.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000816 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.