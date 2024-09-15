Lisk Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $113.84 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $113.84 million and $2.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

