LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Acquires $14,790.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) insider Stefan Galluppi bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $14,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 45,449 shares in the company, valued at $224,063.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

LifeMD Price Performance

LFMD opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. LifeMD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market capitalization of $226.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.19.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $50.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LifeMD

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 132,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeMD by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after acquiring an additional 128,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in LifeMD by 63.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LifeMD by 261.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in LifeMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of LifeMD in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

