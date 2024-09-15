Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Cap of $22.94 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $22.94 billion and $17.24 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $2,348.14 or 0.03950544 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000083 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Profile

Lido Staked ETH launched on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,769,563 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,771,896.89585786. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,419.08959634 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $16,431,860.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

