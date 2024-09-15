KRYZA Exchange Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $60.00 Million (KRX)

KRYZA Exchange (KRX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, KRYZA Exchange has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One KRYZA Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. KRYZA Exchange has a market cap of $60.00 million and $1,098.47 worth of KRYZA Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KRYZA Exchange Profile

KRYZA Exchange was first traded on October 2nd, 2021. KRYZA Exchange’s total supply is 7,897,314,000 tokens. KRYZA Exchange’s official Twitter account is @kryzatoken. KRYZA Exchange’s official website is www.kryza.io.

Buying and Selling KRYZA Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “KRYZA Exchange (KRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. KRYZA Exchange has a current supply of 7,897,314,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KRYZA Exchange is 0.0075952 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kryza.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KRYZA Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KRYZA Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KRYZA Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

