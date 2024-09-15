KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management INC.

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 700,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 378,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 122,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30,468 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

