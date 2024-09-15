Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $8.16. Koss shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 453,642 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Koss alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Koss

Koss Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss

The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 million, a P/E ratio of -61.92 and a beta of -0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koss Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.