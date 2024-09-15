Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.30

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.30 and traded as high as $8.16. Koss shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 453,642 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Koss
Koss Trading Up 0.8 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koss
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of Koss worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.