KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Trading 2.6% Higher

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 3,368 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 31,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Separately, TD Cowen downgraded KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $42.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.31). KORE Group had a negative return on equity of 389.39% and a negative net margin of 74.03%. The business had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that KORE Group Holdings, Inc. will post -5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in KORE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 94,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in KORE Group in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services.

