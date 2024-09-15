Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.86

Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $83.46, with a volume of 41659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Knife River alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNF

Knife River Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $806.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.81 million. Knife River had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Knife River

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Knife River in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Knife River by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,004,000 after buying an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knife River by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,221,000 after acquiring an additional 450,574 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,138,000 after purchasing an additional 373,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Knife River by 12.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 224,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Knife River

(Get Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.