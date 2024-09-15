Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

KEX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.80.

KEX opened at $119.03 on Friday. Kirby has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Kirby by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 91.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

