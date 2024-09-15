Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Kineta Price Performance
Shares of Kineta stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kineta has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46.
Kineta (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.
About Kineta
Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.
