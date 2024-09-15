Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) Short Interest Update

Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 68.3% from the August 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 679,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Kineta stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company's stock had a trading volume of 179,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kineta has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Kineta (NASDAQ:KA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kineta will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kineta stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kineta, Inc. (NASDAQ:KA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,988 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 2.67% of Kineta at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.32% of the company's stock.

Kineta, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a focus on developing immunotherapies that transform patients' lives. It focuses on developing potentially differentiated immunotherapies that address the challenges with current cancer therapy. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline includes KVA12123, a VISTA blocking immunotherapy in development as a twice weekly monoclonal antibody (mAb) infusion drug.

